UNLV goes vegan for plant-based menu training

Cauliflower "buffalo wings" were one of many dishes created by chefs (FOX5).

Chefs from major universities around the country are looking to UNLV Dining to help with tourist and restaurants patron's requests for more plant-based dishes. The Humane Society of the United States along with industry leaders are switching from branding "Vegan food" to "Plant-based foods."

A total of 10 chefs from universities including UNLV, California State University Fullerton, Western Washington University, Boise State, University of Minnesota, South Dakota State University and HSUS learned how to incorporate delicious plant-based meals into menus featured at schools, hospitals, restaurants and more.

According to a recent survey, Aramark consumers found that more than 60 percent of respondents believe that vegan, vegetarian and plant-forward (vegetables-as-center-of-the-plate, with smaller portions of meat) options are important, a release said.



