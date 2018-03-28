Need some happiness in your life? There’s a conference for that in Las Vegas

Over the course of six hours on Saturday, 11 speakers, a snake and a scorpion will each get 20 minutes of stage time. They all have back stories that left them scarred, deflated, in chaos, running with the wrong crowd or hopeless – even the snake and the scorpion.

They ended up at the Reptile Rescue in Las Vegas, abandoned by their owners. Now, magician Steve August uses them as sidekicks at the Unstuck Happiness Conference to help people get over fears.

The conference began in 2016 allowing its creator to turn the sadness of his daughter’s death into a platform to help others move beyond their circumstances, struggles and thought traps.

“I spent years handling the pain and sorrow in the wrong way. So I had to find a strategy to get unstuck,” says conference founder John Polish. He wrote a couple of books that paved the way for the conference and allowed others to join on as featured speakers.

On Saturday, the conference will add Matt Mortensen to its line-up. He struggled with finding a new purpose and identity when his basketball playing got benched permanently after college. He’s now a motivational speaker and performance coach to business executives. The lineup is below and if you’re interested in getting “unstuck,” here’s what you need to know:

Unstuck Happiness Conference

Alexis Park Hotel

375 E. Harmon Avenue

Las Vegas, NV 89169 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets: $75

