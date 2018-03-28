Stephen Paddock's brother speaks out about family life, 1 October

Bruce Paddock speak out about the shooting and his family life during a podcast interview (Hidden Truth / FOX5).

For the first time, one of the brothers of the Las Vegas shooter opened up to media. Bruce Paddock is facing child pornography charges in Los Angeles. That's where he talked to the host of a new podcast, Hidden Truth Show.

Bruce Paddock, Stephen Paddock's brother, discussed the 1 October mass shooting that left 58 people dead at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. He also provided an inside look into their family life and how the shooter lived his life prior to the largest mass shooting in recent American history.

Paddock described the shooter as the "controlling brother." He reportedly disciplined his siblings more often than their mother did and believes that "pain and loss" led Stephen to commit the mass shooting.

"I have to presume what happened was pain and loss of a lot of things. Loss of ability to control everything because he was always the controlling brother, seven years older than us, raised us, took care of us," Paddock said. "[Stephen] was the father and he was mom’s best choice. He had the bright red Volkswagen all the neighbors wanted, always in school."

During the interview, Paddock recounted the night he found out about the mass shooting.

"I woke up at two in the morning for my 2 o’clock medicine, saw that CNN and every channel had this shooting. I looked again and they said Stephen Paddock," he said in disbelief.

“I called my mom and my mom answered the phone and I said ‘Is that Steve?’ And she said, ‘I guess so,’” Bruce said. “I asked her ‘Was he sick like me?’ And she didn't want to talk about it.”

Paddock mentioned that the shooter's dream was to "have everything."

"I mean objects, he always had to have everything. Looking up at the crystal on the counter tops going, ‘yeah all that’s mine when [mother] passes away, everything’s mine.' In his mind, the whole world was his. He went out and earned it. What he earned he earned himself," he said.

“I saw that he'd killed a whole bunch of people and I realized that being sick like me wouldn't make you want to kill a bunch of people,” Bruce said.

“Our show was designed to go into a deep dive to find the questions for issues that are unresolved and the Las Vegas shooting seemed to be the perfect one to start with,” Podcast host Jim Breslo said.

Breslo said for him, getting answers is personal.

“It resonated with me because I was supposed to be there that night so I'll never forget where I was when I learned about it and, thank God, I was home,” Breslo said.

Since then, he and his team have interviewed victims, psychologists, terror experts and family members.

“The Bruce Paddock interview obviously told us a lot about the family issues,” Breslo said. “There's mental health issues in this family. The father was a notorious con man, potentially psychopath. Is there something genetic in that?”

In the interview, Bruce seemed to think there was.

“We all stepped out of the boundaries, probably because our DNA came from somebody that stepped out of the boundaries,” Bruce said.

In parts of the interview, Bruce talked about his brother's narcissistic personality.

“(Himself was) all he ever talked about. It was always Steve. Didn't care about anybody else.”

He also got emotional about the victims.

“I care more about the people that were hurt than what it's gotta be like to sit at the wrong end of a gun,” Bruce said.

Breslo said the interview with Bruce shed a lot of light on Paddock's background, but with every bit of additional information, there are more questions.

“Bruce Paddock thinks that his brother did it alone. His brother, Eric, thinks that his brother did it alone. We’re still not sure. We think that the ISIS claim of responsibility still needs to be taken very seriously,” Breslo said. “Until we know the why, I don't think an investigation can be complete.”

Breslo said they’ll continue their investigation and podcast, at least, until metro and the FBI release their final reports. He said, at the end of the day, they’re doing this to bring closure to victims. To listen to Bruce Paddock’s interview in full and any of the other episodes of the podcast, click here.

The full podcast is available online and on the Hidden Truth's app.

