Las Vegas mass shooter's brother speaks out about family life, shooting

The Las Vegas mass shooter's brother spoke out for the first time during a podcast interview.

Bruce Paddock, Stephen Paddock's brother, discussed the 1 October mass shooting that left 58 people dead at the Route 91 Harvest festival. He also provided an inside look into their family life and how the shooter lived his life prior to the largest mass shooting in recent American history.

Paddock described the shooter as the "controlling brother." He reportedly disciplined his siblings more often than their mother did and believes that "pain and loss" led Stephen to commit the mass shooting.

"I have to presume what happened was pain and loss of a lot of things. Loss of ability to control everything because he was always the controlling brother, seven years older than us, raised us, took care of us," Paddock said. "[Stephen] was the father and he was mom’s best choice. He had the bright red Volkswagen all the neighbors wanted, always in school."

During the interview, Paddock recounts the night he found out about the mass shooting.

"I woke up at two in the morning for my 2 o’clock medicine, saw that CNN and every channel had this shooting. I looked again and they said Stephen Paddock," he said in disbelief.

He called his mother soon after but she did not want to discuss it at the time. Paddock mentioned that the shooter's dream was to "have everything."

"I mean objects, he always had to have everything. Looking up at the crystal on the counter tops going, ‘yeah all that’s mine when [mother] passes away, everything’s mine.' In his mind, the whole world was his. He went out and earned it. What he earned he earned himself," he said.

