Las Vegas police searching suspected groper

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of groping a woman inside of a bathroom in a store.

On Dec. 28 at about 10:16 p.m. the woman was inside a bathroom stall in the store located near Eastern Avenue and Russell Road. The woman heard the man's voice inside the restroom and when she exited the stall, she warned the man that he was in the wrong restroom. The man approached the woman, placed his hand on her shorts and groped her. The woman pushed the man away and quickly left the bathroom.

The incident was reported to police the following day.

Police described the suspect as a black man between the ages of 55 and 60, standing about 6'0" tall, wearing a white baseball cap, gray shirt, and blue jeans. He was seen leaving the store in a white pick-up truck.

The suspect was also captured on video.

[Watch it here]

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Sexual Assault section at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.