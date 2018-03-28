Woman killed in rear-end crash in Las Vegas identified

A deadly crash shut down Pecos Road and Russell Road on March 20, 2018. (Jason Westerhaus/FOX5)

A woman killed in a rear-end crash near Russell Road and Pecos Road has been identified by medical examiners.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, the woman was identified as 28-year-old Jien Jasmin Chavez-Perez. She died from blunt force injuries.

Police responded to the incident near the intersection on March 20 at 1:37 p.m.

Police said a Hyundai Tuscon was stopped for a red traffic light at Pecos Road when a Honda Civic, driven by Chavez-Perez, failed to stop and struck the Hyundai from the rear.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where Chavez-Perez was pronounced dead. The driver of the Hyundai suffered from minor injuries.

