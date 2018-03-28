Suspected DUI collision kills pregnant woman in northwest Las Vegas

A valley woman who was eight months pregnant was killed in a three-car collision Monday.

“It’s hard. It’s still unreal I don’t want to believe it,” father of the unborn child, Anthony Cruz said.

Monique (Nikki) Leiwalo, 29, died after a suspected DUI driver hit her Dodge Dart while she was on her way to work near Rainbow and Lake Mead Boulevards. Leiwalo and her unborn baby died at the scene of the crash.

The crash happened just before 7:00 a.m. Monday. Police said suspected DUI driver Timothy Naas hit the car behind Leiwalo, then hit her 2014 Dodge Dart. Leiwalo’s car ended up wrapped around a pole.

Police said Naas left the scene and was later arrested at another location.

“This is all I’m left with,” Cruz said as he looked down at a sonogram. “I don’t even have an actual picture”

Cruz, his nine-year-old son, and their family left flowers and pictures at the scene of the crash Tuesday.

“It’s very traumatizing,” Nikki's sister Jasmine Leiwalo said. “I’m in disbelief, it’s so hard to swallow.”

Leiwalo said her sister Nikki and Cruz had been trying for another baby for awhile.

“After nine whole years of not conceiving, she was so happy, Leiwalo said. “Now, in this split second, it’s taken away from her.”

Naas was booked on charges of DUI and a duty to stop at the scene of an accident.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help cover expenses. To make a donation, click here.

