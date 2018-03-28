Elaine Wynn preparing to testify against ex-husband Wednesday

Attorneys for Steve Wynn and his former spouse, Elaine Wynn, were in court Tuesday afternoon for the first day of evidentiary hearings in a lawsuit that has spanned approximately five years. The case is scheduled to go to trial in April.

Elaine Wynn accused Steve Wynn of mismanaging Wynn Resorts and maintaining a pattern of reckless behavior. She said she was removed from the company's board of directors because of her inability to let Steve Wynn "cover up" what he did.

"They wanted to silence her," Mark Ferrario, her attorney said. "We now know that when you rip the Band-Aid off the wound, there's a lot of blood flow. That's exactly our case. That is why they fabricated reasons to put her off the board, because she was the only one exercising any independence and challenging what Mr. Wynn was doing."

Elaine Wynn said Steve Wynn mishandled expensive company resources like Rolex watches, private planes and Ferrari automobiles. Her lawyer said she also plans to introduce evidence regarding her husband's sexual harassment settlements and Wynn Resorts employees involved in illegal sports betting.

Attorneys asked Steve Wynn about his knowledge of employee gambling habits in a deposition on Oct. 25, 2017. A portion of that deposition was played in the courtroom on Tuesday.

"I know that Mark Schorr likes to bet football and Tim Poster was a degenerate," Steve Wynn said under oath. "He said he gambled at The Mirage and at The Venetian ... I had no reason to think that anybody would be gambling on the internet when they could gamble in a book. It wasn't something that occupied my concern at all."

We just listened to a snippet from Steve Wynn's deposition in which attorneys ask him about his knowledge of employees participating in illegal sports betting. Wynn said, as far as he knew, the employee in question only gambled at The Mirage and The Venetian. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 27, 2018

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez said Elaine Wynn will be required to prove that she "reported each incident that she intends to introduce at trial and that there is credible evidence of the reported event."

Ferrario said his client did not testify because they were still in the process of preparing her testimony for Wednesday morning. Judge Gonzalez said Steve Wynn would also be eligible to take the stand as a part of the rebuttal process.

Steve Wynn's attorneys say Elaine Wynn has already testified during a deposition that she did not report instances of misconduct. She may testify differently today or tomorrow. — Adam Herbets (@AdamHerbets) March 27, 2018

Wednesday's hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Follow Adam Herbets on Twitter for live updates from the courtroom.

