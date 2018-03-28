Surprised teachers out of work, waiting for paychecks after Las Vegas Christian school suddenly closes

On Tuesday, parents were out of a daycare and school for their kids, teachers were out of work, and both said they lost money after a Las Vegas Christian school closed.

Calvary Christian Learning Academy shut its doors for spring break, but according to an email received by parents on Monday, the doors will be closed for good.

The school’s teachers said they have no idea when or if they’ll get paid. Some parents said they're out of nearly $500, which includes weekly fees, registration and more, some of which was taken out electronically, after the letter was sent.

"In the letter that was attached ... it said you are giving us a proper notice, so we can make arrangements to find a new daycare. I had maybe 12 hours to find a new daycare, 6:38 p.m. is when I read that email," parent Samantha Marie O’Brien said

The email came from the Chapter 11 trustee for the bankruptcy estate of Calvary Community Assembly of God, Incorporated saying its daycare and elementary school was closing for good, effective immediately.

That's how Marie O’Brien said she learned the church was bankrupt, even though the school just charged for next year's registration fee. That wasn’t the only charge on her account.

"This morning when I woke up there was another $190 taken out of my bank account,” Marie O’Brien said. “That was the last straw for me."

She's wasn’t the only parent fed up and asking the trustee for her money back.

"They told me there is nothing they can do, because it's on an automatic withdraw,” Lauren Wright, a parent of a three-year-old in the school’s daycare said. “And that they're not responsible for fees because it is a company that filed bankruptcy."

On Tuesday, parents were scrambling looking for a new school, and extra money to pay for the school.

Meanwhile some teachers said they were still in the dark.

"The parents knew before us,” one teacher said anonymously. “We’re the ones that work there. We felt so disrespected by that."

Many teachers said they only learned about the bankruptcy last week. According to court documents, the church filed for bankruptcy last June.

"Mind you this was Tuesday,” Danielle Harmon, a former teacher with the school. “They said nothing was going to happen anytime soon, we should be fine and don't start applying for other jobs, then it comes out that the same day that we worked was our last day."

As far as their salary, money was also up in the air.

"They told us that they need to wait for a hearing in order to get funds to borrow funds,” Harmon said. “Some of the staff heard that they used our funds to go to court, so they're waiting to get our money back."

It left parents with questions for the church leaders who oversaw the school.

"It’s very shameful,” Wright said. “What kind of behavior are you portraying for yourselves?"

A case related to the learning academy's closing was in court on Tuesday after a motion was entered Monday for an order shortening time.

Meanwhile, as one Christian school closed its doors, others opened theirs. Schools including Crossroads Christian Academy and Anderson Academy offered parents a place to transfer, and teachers possible job opportunities.

Anderson Academy staff said it had immediate open spots in first through through ninth grades.

