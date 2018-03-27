Fremont Street Experience getting $33 million upgrade - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fremont Street Experience getting $33 million upgrade

Written by Kathleen Jacob
The Fremont Street Experience is in for a major upgrade in the next year. It will use $33 million to revamp the canopy, making it a 24/7 interactive experience.

"The center and the spine of downtown is the canopy," CEO and President of FSE Patrick Hughes said.

It’s the largest LED screen in the world, and by May, 2019 it will be even brighter, Hughes said.

"The brightness of the screen, we're gonna make more than seven times the brightness, from 700 knits up to 5,000."

The Fremont Street Experience partnered with the city of Las Vegas and the LVCVA to fund the project. The city is contributing $10.7 million, the LVCVA is contributing $9.5 million, and the Fremont Street Experience is contributing $12.6 million.

Part of the plan is to make the canopy show more interactive, so visitors will have the option to control what they see with their cell phones.

"Jukebox voting to enable people to be able to vote. What’s the next show? What’s the next song?" Hughes said. "This is the heart of Las Vegas. This is where it all started and we’re the entertainment capital of the world, and we need to be able to compete with other destinations."

