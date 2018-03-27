Woman says Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper

A woman said she's suing Sapphire for using her photo for ads and portraying her as a stripper.

A valley woman said a Las Vegas strip club took her photo and promoted her as a stripper without her approval.

Brittanie Greenbach said she has a passion for helping the homeless, which is why she worked at two different nonprofits, at the same time. Despite it being her passion, she said it didn't pay very well so she was looking for another source of income.

"I was just trying to find a hobby that paid well, and being an atmosphere model pays better than most jobs. It's very good money," she said.

An atmosphere model is someone who a company pays to come to an event, or promote something. As an atmosphere model, Greenbach would be contracted to go to events, and her very first gig was at the pool at Sapphire. She was hired to promote Red Stripe Beer.

"I was 21 years old, it was my first job. It was a celebrity party, there was like 50 Cent there and other people. And at the event, there was a body paint artist, and the company I was working for said 'if you want to get body painted, you should."

Greenbach went topless, and had a new bikini top painted on. Someone took a photo of her and she said she didn't think twice.

"Then my friend Snapchatted me, the Snapchat was of a flyer at the day pool with basically my body, my face, and then they cut out the Red Stripe Logo on my bikini and advertised me as a Sapphire girl."

Sapphire is a strip club, and they also have the pool party, which is where Greenbach was working. She said the day club isn't a strip club, it's a regular pool party but most people don't know that and just assume it's the strip club.

"When I saw the flyers, I just thought 'hopefully this is something small and something that can be easily dealt with.'"

It wasn't. For three years now, Greenbach said she has been fighting for them to stop using her face and body in their advertising.

"It was flyers, TV, billboards, online, social media, their website just about anything you could do for advertising," she said of where her photo ended up.

The worst part for Greenbach is she said she knowingly posed for the photo, but had no idea it would get circulated worldwide and had no idea people like her family would see it. She also didn't know it would cost her her job, and she'd be forced to leave her non-profit organization for the homeless.

"I grew up Mormon, so I know I let a lot of people down."

After asking Sapphire to take down the photo for years, she decided to get a lawyer. Adrian Karimi is representing her and said clearly under Nevada Law, a company cannot use someone's image for advertisements unless the person is explicitly aware. They are seeking $100,000 in damages.

Greenbach said she's learned a lot through the process and wants other people to be aware of her story before they pose for a photo at any club in Las Vegas.

"I would hate for someone else to go out, for one day, and have it ruin the rest of their life."

Sapphire did not respond to requests for comment.

