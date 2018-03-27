Police find body off I-15 near Lake Mead boulevard exit

Police said a body was found near the I-15 southbound lanes, north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the body of a man in his 40s was found around 2:30 p.m.

The man was not hit by a car, NHP said.

North Las Vegas Police said the man appeared to be a transient and was found in a culvert where transients often sleep.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious but coroners had not arrived as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation did not appear to block traffic lanes.

