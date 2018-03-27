Police find body off I-15 near Lake Mead boulevard exit - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Police find body off I-15 near Lake Mead boulevard exit

Posted: Updated:
Police said a body was found near the I-15 southbound lanes, north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit Tuesday afternoon. Police said a body was found near the I-15 southbound lanes, north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit Tuesday afternoon.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Police said a body was found near the I-15 southbound lanes, north of the Lake Mead Boulevard exit Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, the body of a man in his 40s was found around 2:30 p.m.

The man was not hit by a car, NHP said.

North Las Vegas Police said the man appeared to be a transient and was found in a culvert where transients often sleep.

Police said the death did not appear to be suspicious but coroners had not arrived as of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The investigation did not appear to block traffic lanes. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.