Suspicious equipment investigated at Creech Air Force Base, US 95 traffic diverted

Traffic on US 95 in both directions was shut down after a suspicious piece of equipment was found at Creech Air Force Base Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 4:00 p.m. when a security dog was alerted to a suspicious piece of equipment in a construction truck there to do pavement work, at the front gate of the Air Force Base in Indian Springs, according to officials.

A Creech AFB public affairs spokesperson said a routine traffic stop resulted in a security concern causing gate closures at the base. "Security Forces responded according to standard protocol and (as of 7:00 p.m. were) working to clear the concern. As part of that standard protocol, part of Interstate 95 was temporarily closed."

The US 95 later reopened after investigators determined the piece of equipment was not hazardous, NHP said.

"As a matter of practice, we do not discuss specific security measures currently in place or being taken. Our Security Forces take the appropriate action and adhere to established security protocols to ensure the safety and security of the base personnel and the general public," Creech AFB said in its release. "We take the safety of our service members, civilians and their families who support them very seriously. Public safety is also important to us and the closure of (US) 95 was a standard yet proactive measure to protect those transiting the highway."

Nevada Highway Patrol shut down all northbound lanes of the US 95 Highway in Indian Springs and diverted traffic through the town in that area and later also shut down the southbound lanes, as requested by the Department of Defense.

Department of Defense and Las Vegas Metro police were on scene handling the incident.

