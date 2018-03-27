Coroner identifies husband killed in attempted murder-suicide in Las Vegas

The Calvary Christian Learning Academy notified parents it was closing effective immediately Monday night.More >
Las Vegas Metro police said they have arrested four suspects in connection with 10 murders that occurred over the course of a year. The suspects are affiliated with the MS-13 gang.More >
A man is dead after a domestic-related shooting Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man who police said was killed by his wife in an attempted murder-suicide near Chinatown Monday morning.More >
Some fireworks at Monster Jam in Las Vegas misfired into the crowd of spectators, according to TMZ.More >
Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.More >
A former employee of a Wilmington restaurant was accused by her employer of stealing a California salad and five fruit bowls valued at $28.44. The felony charge against the woman was later dismissed, but her arrest brought her undocumented status to light, and she now awaits a hearing to determine if she will be deported to Mexico.More >
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard Monday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.More >
A Georgia mother taught her 13-year-old son a valuable lesson after he made “snarky” comments about other kids who wear clothes from thrift stores.More >
Traffic on US 95 in both directions was shut down after a suspicious piece of equipment was found at Creech Air Force Base Tuesday.More >
