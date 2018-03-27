Coroner identifies husband killed in attempted murder-suicide in Las Vegas

The Clark County Coroner's Office identified the man who police said was killed by his wife in an attempted murder-suicide near Chinatown Monday morning.

Aaron Rivera, 22, died of a gunshot wound to the head, the coroner said. His "manner of death" was homicide.

Officers responded to the scene at 1:24 a.m. in the 3600 block of Stober Avenue, near Arville Street and Twain Avenue, after the friend of a roommate reported a disturbance.

Arriving officers found Aaron Rivera dead with a gunshot wound to the head inside the apartment. A woman, identified as 21-year-old Jennifer Riviera, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Citing the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide. Riviera and the victim were married and lived together. Police said they believe Riviera shot her husband before turning the gun on herself.

She was booked in absentia for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

