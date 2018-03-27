Illness forces Liza Minnelli to cancel Vegas concert

Legendary performer Liza Minnelli has canceled her upcoming concert at The Smith Center.

The performance with Michael Feinstein was scheduled for Friday, March 30, but her spokesperson released the following statement saying she has to cancel due to illness.

It reads in part, “Ms. Minnelli is suffering from an extreme viral infection which has made performing impossible at this time,” --spokesperson from the show.

The Smith Center is working to reschedule the performance at a later date.

“I was so looking forward to bringing my friends to Las Vegas and seeing Liza on the stage again. We hope to reschedule this performance when the time is right, but for now we are keeping Liza in our thoughts and sending her our prayers for a speedy recovery,” Myron Martin President & CEO of The Smith Center.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.