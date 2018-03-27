NFL approves Raiders stadium financing

Lease plans revealed Thursday calls for the Raiders to build their Las Vegas home on the Russell Road plot west of Interstate 15.

Lease plans revealed Thursday calls for the Raiders to build their Las Vegas home on the Russell Road plot west of Interstate 15.

Renderings were presented of a stadium built for the NFL's Raiders on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

Renderings were presented of a stadium built for the NFL's Raiders on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

The committee that guides the financing and operations of a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas convenes Thursday for the first time since Sheldon Adelson pulled out as a stakeholder in the $1.9 billion venue.

The committee that guides the financing and operations of a proposed NFL stadium in Las Vegas convenes Thursday for the first time since Sheldon Adelson pulled out as a stakeholder in the $1.9 billion venue.

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

Another rendering of the proposed Raiders stadium was presented on August 25, 2016. (Source: SNTIC.org)

The Stadium Authority unanimously approved the lease agreement for the Raiders in front of over a hundred people on Thursday.

The Stadium Authority unanimously approved the lease agreement for the Raiders in front of over a hundred people on Thursday.

The NFL approved financing for the Raiders stadium in Southern Nevada.

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak confirmed the news on Twitter.

The total price tag for the new stadium located off of Interstate 15 and Russell Road is $1.8 billion. It includes $1.3 billion for construction costs and $122 million for furniture and equipment.

[RELATED: Raiders give price tag, more details on Las Vegas stadium design]

The stadium will be 226 feet tall and topped with a glass roof. On the inside, it will have 65,000 seats, nine different clubs, and 108 luxury suites. The price does not include money to build off-site parking or the Henderson practice facility.

The next Stadium Authority meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.