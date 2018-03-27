NFL approves Raiders stadium financing - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NFL approves Raiders stadium financing

A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium. A rendering of the Las Vegas Raiders' stadium.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The NFL approved financing for the Raiders stadium in Southern Nevada. 

Clark County Commissioner Steve Sisolak confirmed the news on Twitter

The total price tag for the new stadium located off of Interstate 15 and Russell Road is $1.8 billion. It includes $1.3 billion for construction costs and $122 million for furniture and equipment. 

The stadium will be 226 feet tall and topped with a glass roof. On the inside, it will have 65,000 seats, nine different clubs, and 108 luxury suites. The price does not include money to build off-site parking or the Henderson practice facility

The next Stadium Authority meeting is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 9 a.m. 

