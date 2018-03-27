Report: Former CCSD cheer coach committed lewd acts during trip

A former Clark County School District cheerleading coach reportedly committed lewd acts with two students during a trip to California.

According to the arrest report for Joshua Balelo, while he was a junior varsity cheer coach at Spring Valley High School he chaperoned a trip to a competition in Anaheim in March 2017. The team traveled by charter bus for the trip.

[RELATED: Former CCSD cheer coach charged with child abuse, lewdness]

During the trip Balelo laid in bed with a 14-year-old student for about two hours hugging her, the report stated. He exchanged text messages with the student about giving her a key to his room and they invited each other over on multiple occasions.

Balelo began exchanging text messages with the student in July 2016, several months before the trip. By February the text messages became more frequent and they said they loved each other.

At one point on the trip, Balelo invited the student to his room, telling her the “door is unlocked.” Minutes later, he said “abort mission. Abort,” because his wife entered the room.

On the final day of the four-day trip, Balelo entered the girl’s room. He laid in between her and another student.

After the trip, he continued to exchange messages with the 14-year-old student.

In August, he went to her house and ‘cuddled’ with her.

Balelo was employed as the cheer coach for near four years before he was terminated when the investigation began in 2017.

He faces two counts of lewdness and two counts of felony child abuse.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.