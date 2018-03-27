Here's how to buy tickets to Golden Knights playoff games

The Vegas Golden Knights are in the playoffs! Here is how you can catch the team vie for the Stanley Cup while playing at home during the first round.

The dates, times and opponents for the playoff games will be determined by the National Hockey League once the final seeding for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is set.

Full season members automatically retain their season ticket locations for every home playoff game played at T-Mobile Arena. Full season members "in good standing" will receive a payment arrangement where members can attend the games first and make their payments at the conclusion of the first round of the games played.

Season ticket members will receive detailed information on first-round playoff ticket pricing, additional first-round ticket purchase options, and parking Tuesday by email.

After a series full and partial member presale opportunities, a limited number of single-game tickets for the first-round playoff series will go on sale to the general public on April 2 at 10 a.m online.

Information on second-round tickets will be distributed when appropriate.

For additional information on ticketing, visit vegasgoldenknights.com.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.