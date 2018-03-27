Nominations open for awards recognizing Clark County nurses, non - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Nominations open for awards recognizing Clark County nurses, nonprofits, and first responders

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

You can nominate a first responder for the Clark County Medical Society's 2018 Winged Heart Awards. 

CCMS is accepting nominations for the award until April 27.

The awards recognize first responders, nurses, and nonprofits. 

Winners are selected by a committee. 

The criteria to be nominated include nurses who are currently affiliated with a local practice or hospital and provide a necessary service to patients on an inpatient or outpatient basis.A nonprofit nominee must be registered as a 501(c)(3) whose mission is to provide outstanding medical or healthcare work and promotes wellness in the county.  First responders must currently be working in Clark County. 

For additional information on the awards and to nominate someone, visit www.wingedheartawards.org

