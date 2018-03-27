Hiring fair to be held in Las vegas

Hundreds of job opportunities are expected to be available at a career fair in April.

National Career Fairs is scheduled to host a hiring event at Palace Station Hotel on April 26. It will take place at Salon F from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The fair is free to attend. Job seekers can apply for work at the event.

Job opportunities include sales, customer service, accounting, banking, finance, administrative, insurance, restaurant retail, and more.

For additional information, visit nationalcareerfairs.com or call 877-561-5627.

