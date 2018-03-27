Hiring fair to be held in Las vegas - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Hiring fair to be held in Las vegas

Posted: Updated:
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Hundreds of job opportunities are expected to be available at a career fair in April. 

National Career Fairs is scheduled to host a hiring event at Palace Station Hotel on April 26. It will take place at Salon F from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. 

The fair is free to attend. Job seekers can apply for work at the event. 

Job opportunities include sales, customer service, accounting, banking, finance, administrative, insurance, restaurant retail, and more. 

For additional information, visit nationalcareerfairs.com or call 877-561-5627. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.