UNLV's Brandon McCoy to declare for NBA Draft - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

UNLV's Brandon McCoy to declare for NBA Draft

Posted: Updated:
Brandon McCoy is shown in an undated image. (Source: UNLV) Brandon McCoy is shown in an undated image. (Source: UNLV)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas men's basketball freshman center Brandon McCoy said he will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft. 

McCoy said it was one of the "toughest decisions" he has ever made. Adding, he will forego his collegiate eligibility and pursue his lifelong dream. He said he plans to earn his degree and will continue to work with Coach Marvin Menzies in the future. 

McCoy is originally from Chicago and he graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in California. He was selected as this season's Mountain West's Freshman of the Year. 

He was also the nation's fourth-leading freshman rebounder this season. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.