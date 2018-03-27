UNLV's Brandon McCoy to declare for NBA Draft

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas men's basketball freshman center Brandon McCoy said he will declare for the 2018 NBA Draft.

McCoy said it was one of the "toughest decisions" he has ever made. Adding, he will forego his collegiate eligibility and pursue his lifelong dream. He said he plans to earn his degree and will continue to work with Coach Marvin Menzies in the future.

McCoy is originally from Chicago and he graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School in California. He was selected as this season's Mountain West's Freshman of the Year.

He was also the nation's fourth-leading freshman rebounder this season.

