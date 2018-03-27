Suspected robber in 'Wisconsin' hoodie wanted by Las Vegas police

A man donning a "Wisconsin" sweatshirt is wanted in connection with a robbery by Las Vegas Metro police.

Police said on Monday at 5:38 a.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3000 block of East Charleston Boulevard, near Fremont Street, with a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a black man in his 40s, standing approximately 5'11" tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red doo rag, red "Wisconsin hoodie, black shorts, and gray shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.