Report: Spectators injured by fireworks at Monster Jam

A monster truck is shown during Monster Jam. (File) A monster truck is shown during Monster Jam. (File)
Some fireworks at Monster Jam in Las Vegas misfired into the crowd of spectators, according to TMZ. 

TMZ reported that the incident occurred on Saturday night at the event at Sam Boyd Stadium. 

TMZ obtained video of the incident, you can watch it here. 

During the finale, fireworks were going off when a "smaller firework shot into the first few rows of the stands" hitting some people, TMZ reported. 

Witnesses told TMZ that a man a woman, who were with their kids, were struck by the fireworks. Their arms were badly burned. The two kids were not injured.

 A representative for Monster Jam told TMZ they are looking into the incident. 

