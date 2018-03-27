Las Vegas police searching for armed robbery suspect

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store.

Police said the suspect entered the store on Monday at 6 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Arville Street, near Sahara Avenue, approached the clerk and demanded money from the register. The suspect was armed with a handgun. The victim complied and gave him money.

The suspect left the store on foot.

Police believe the suspect lives in the area.

The suspect was described by police as a white man in his early 20s, standing about 5'7" tall with a husky build. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and black shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.