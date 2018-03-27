Red Rock scenic drive hours to change - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Red Rock scenic drive hours to change

A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5) A sign welcomes visitors to the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area (FOX5)
Anyone hoping to take a scenic drive through Red Rock Canyon will have more time to take in the sights. 

The hours for the 13-mile scenic drive at Red Rock Canyon will change on April 1. 

It will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. The change happens yearly as days become longer. 

Right now, the winter hours are from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. 

The visitor center will continue to be open from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. 

