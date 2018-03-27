Cedric Crear to replace Vegas councilman

A ballot is shown in an undated image. (File)

Voters in one Las Vegas City Council district picked a new representative from a field of 11 candidates to replace a Las Vegas councilman.

Cedric Crear is the unofficial winner of the election with 627 votes. The City of Las Vegas said in a tweet that results will be officially canvassed at the April 4 city council meeting.

Ballots were cast Tuesday in Ward 5 to fill the vacancy left when three-term councilman Ricki Barlow resigned Jan. 22.

Barlow pleaded guilty Feb. 26 to a federal wire fraud charge in a campaign funds kickback scheme. He is due for sentencing next month.

Crear will be sworn in April 18 to serve 15 months on the seven-member council.

The Clark County Election Department reports nearly 39,000 registered voters in the district, which includes part of downtown and the Fremont Street Experience and the historic West Las Vegas neighborhood.

Turnout is usually low in municipal elections. Officials said just 849 people cast ballots during two days of early voting last week.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.