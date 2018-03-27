Wynn Resorts hearing may include alleged misconduct evidence - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Wynn Resorts hearing may include alleged misconduct evidence

Posted: Updated:
(AP) (AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) -

Lawyers for the casino mogul's ex-wife say they have evidence of Steve Wynn's pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

They will present their evidence during a hearing that will begin Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas. It's the latest move in a yearslong civil case involving the billionaire, his former spouse Elaine Wynn and the casino-operating company they founded.

Elaine Wynn has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the company's board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities.

The hearing could feature witnesses and previous deposition testimony.

Steve Wynn last month resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. He has vehemently denied the accusations the newspaper reported.

RELATED: 

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.