Wynn Resorts hearing may include alleged misconduct evidence

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

The new CEO of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts says he was not aware of any of the sexual misconduct accusations against casino mogul Steve Wynn before they surfaced in a news report last month.

A manicurist has filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts and his business partners after Wynn allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her.

A manicurist has filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn, Wynn Resorts and his business partners after Wynn allegedly sexually assaulted and harassed her.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts has announced changes to its board as lawsuits against the directors and company founder continue to be filed.

Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts has announced changes to its board as lawsuits against the directors and company founder continue to be filed.

Wynn Resorts announced that Steve Wynn is selling his remaining shares in the company.

Wynn Resorts announced that Steve Wynn is selling his remaining shares in the company.

Lawyers for the casino mogul's ex-wife say they have evidence of Steve Wynn's pattern of reckless behavior and mismanagement of Las Vegas-based Wynn Resorts.

They will present their evidence during a hearing that will begin Tuesday in state court in Las Vegas. It's the latest move in a yearslong civil case involving the billionaire, his former spouse Elaine Wynn and the casino-operating company they founded.

Elaine Wynn has accused her ex-husband and others of getting her off the company's board of directors in 2015 because of her inquiries into company activities.

The hearing could feature witnesses and previous deposition testimony.

Steve Wynn last month resigned as chairman and CEO of Wynn Resorts amid sexual misconduct allegations that were first reported by the Wall Street Journal. He has vehemently denied the accusations the newspaper reported.

RELATED:

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.