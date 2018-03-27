Reno teen's suspension overturned after using F-word in call to congressman

A high school junior in Reno was suspended earlier this month after using the F-word in a call to a Nevada congressman.

A high school junior's suspension from his Reno High School was overturned Monday after he was disciplined for using the F-word in a call to a Nevada congressman.

The situation began about two weeks ago when Noah Christiansen, 17, participated in the nationwide walk outs demanding tougher gun laws. He called the office of Rep. Mark Amodei (R) and told the staffer who answered the phone that Congress needed to “get off their f***ing asses” and act.

“The language was colorful but I was just saying I believe that bump stocks should be banned and we need to raise the age limit [for gun purchases],” Christiansen said.

A few hours after Christiansen’s call with Amodei’s staffer, he was suspended from McQueen High School in the Washoe County School District.

“The aide called my school,” Christiansen said.

A staffer with Amodei’s Reno office declined to comment. The Washington D.C. office did not respond.

In an interview with CNN, Amodei said his office did not retaliate, but instead reported what Christiansen did.

The American Civil Liberties Union disagreed and said both Amodei and the Washoe County School District violated Christiansen’s First Amendment right.

“You have a right to petition your government and the school shouldn’t have punished him because he has a First Amendment right to speak freely,” legal director with the ACLU Amy Rose said.

The ACLU backed Christiansen and sent a letter to the school district and McQueen High School asking that the suspension be overturned.

By the end of the day, Christiansen said the suspension was revoked.

“It’s a big deal,” Christiansen said. “It’s a reminder to speak up. Everyone deserves to be heard.”

