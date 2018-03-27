Families scrambling after Las Vegas Christian school files bankruptcy and closes

The Calvary Christian Learning Academy notified parents it was closing effective immediately Monday night. The kindergarten through eighth grade school and daycare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Parents said they received the email at 6:27 p.m. Monday. They said they have to arrange to get their belongings back and the tuition that was already paid. Parents also said teachers had no warning and are without a job. The school was located near Torrey Pines Drive and Cheyenne Avenue.

Lauren Wright said her three-year-old daughter has been going to daycare at CCLA. She said she was planning on taking her daughter to daycare Tuesday but after it closed, she didn't know what she’ll do.

"I'm mortified, devastated. my daughter is developmentally delayed and needs a routine and structure. The fact that she's not going to return to that structure or school or same routine, I honestly don't know what to do. It breaks my heart. She's not going to be able to process what's taking place and we have no idea where we're going to put her or what we're doing," Wright said.

Samantha Marie, who also had a three-year-old in the daycare said she doesn't know what she'll do and that her money was taken out Monday.

She said she found out about the closure from one of the teachers then read her email.

“The teachers are in shock. We are in shock, we are scrambling ... to find somewhere for our kids to go (Tuesday)." "The teachers (are) without a job. They were not told what was going on as well.”

She said the school hours were 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and she we was pretty confident some parents would try to drop their kids off Tuesday morning.

Marie said she's been paying $165 per week in tuition and the school took the money in advance. She said she also paid $125 in registration fees for the upcoming 2018-19 school year that needs to be refunded too. The school referred her to the attorney handling the bankruptcy. She feels stuck, and doesn’t know who will be able to take her child at this point in the school year.

The school posted this comment on its Facebook page: "We regret that the decision, made by our trustee, to officially close the daycare and academy, was out of our control. The administration and leadership was not given prior notice. Our hearts break alongside yours and are praying for everyone affected by this."

The school also posted a message on its Facebook page confirming the closure and directing questions to a Chapter 11 Trustee.

