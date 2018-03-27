Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash identified - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash identified

Posted: Updated:
A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas Monday night, according to Metro Police. A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas Monday night, according to Metro Police.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A pedestrian who was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard Monday night has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez Gomez died in the crash. 

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said just after 8 p.m. Rodriguez-Gomez was standing in the center two-way turn lane on Rainbow Boulevard, approximately 780 feet north of the controlled intersection at Washington Avenue. A 2008 GMC Envoy was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard when he began crossing eastbound and was struck by the GMC. 

Rodriguez-Gomez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. 

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. 

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash. 

Streets were closed on Rainbow Boulevard from Vegas Drive to Washington Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing. 

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.