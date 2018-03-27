Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash identified

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas Monday night, according to Metro Police.

A pedestrian who was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard Monday night has been identified.

According to the Clark County Coroner's Office, 48-year-old Juan Rodriguez Gomez died in the crash.

Citing evidence at the scene and witness statements, police said just after 8 p.m. Rodriguez-Gomez was standing in the center two-way turn lane on Rainbow Boulevard, approximately 780 feet north of the controlled intersection at Washington Avenue. A 2008 GMC Envoy was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard when he began crossing eastbound and was struck by the GMC.

Rodriguez-Gomez was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the GMC remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Speed and impairment were not factors in the crash.

Streets were closed on Rainbow Boulevard from Vegas Drive to Washington Avenue.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.