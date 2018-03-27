Pedestrian killed in northwest Las Vegas crash

A pedestrian was hit and killed in a crash near Washington Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas Monday night, according to Metro Police.

Officers were called to the area at 8:09 p.m. It was unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor, police said.

Streets were closed on Rainbow Boulevard from Vegas Drive to Washington Avenue.

