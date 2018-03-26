Las Vegas North Premium Outlets to charge out-of-state visitors for parking

Police are warning parents and pet owners about the dangers of leaving them inside hot cars.

Las Vegas North Premium Outlets announced it will start charging for parking. A spokesperson said locals with a Nevada driver’s license or state resident ID will continue to park for free, but visitors from out-of-state will be charged $5 to park.

The spokesperson said the charge is "to accommodate consumer demand and improve the overall customer experience" beginning March 27.

There will also be designated employee parking "in order to free up premium, up-front parking spots for shoppers."

"This new parking program falls in line with what many other local businesses have already done. Plus, the change will help ease congestion and decrease the time visitors wait for a parking spot, thus giving them more time to shop," the outlets' spokesperson said. "Delivering a premier customer experience remains our top priority. This new parking program will allow for better control and management of our parking environment for our shoppers."

