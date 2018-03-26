Where is the marijuana money? Council woman, state senator want to give money to CCSD now

Las Vegas Council woman Lois Tarkanian and state Sen. Tick Segerblom (D) held a press conference Monday to discuss marijuana revenue and the lack of money trickling into Clark County schools.

"Lets fight for our children now and I want to know where the money is!" Tarkanian, who represents Ward 1, said. "I tried calling the state and have not gotten an answer yet." "We cannot afford to lose any more time or it'll be too late to turn it around," she said about the securing the marijuana tax revenue.

In Nevada, marijuana is taxed at the wholesale level and there is also a sales tax. The wholesale tax goes to enforcement and regulation of marijuana laws at the state level and local level. Tarkanian said Clark County has not received any of that revenue.

"I called this morning and asked, 'Have we received anything?' And I have a communication here that says 'not a penny.'"

The revenue generated from sales tax would go to help education: a huge reason many people supported Question 2. As of March 26, that money has been sitting in a rainy day fund. Tarkanian and Segerblom said they want to take $75,000,000 and give it to CCSD now.

"Enough is enough. $75 million is coming in. Let's take that money and give it to schools,” Segerblom said.

Another reason the two said they want to move quickly is because they're uncomfortable with the idea of the rainy day fund. Tarkanian called the rainy day fund 'a dark cellar' where money gets lost.

"Let's not be bamboozled. Let's not say 10 years from now, 'Oh what happened to that money?' and find out it drifted away. Let's be alert now."

The $75,000,000 million would also be extremely beneficial to CCSD who is dealing with a $65,000,000 deficit. Tarkanian also said that money could extremely benefit students by hiring quality teachers.

"I want to say to anybody watching ... any citizen, I want to say 'Come on! We have had enough of this!' It is not right and it is not far."

Segerblom said to transfer the money they would need to call a special session at the legislature, a move he says would cost $50,000.

