Las Vegas police searching for two robbery suspects

The robbery suspects are shown in an undated image. (Source: LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metro police said they are looking for two suspects involved in a commercial robbery in March.

Police said the suspects stole undisclosed merchandise on at least two different occasions from a store near the 9000 block of West Charleston Boulevard, near Rampart Boulevard. During one incident, the suspects battered an employee during the theft.

The suspects were captured on video surveillance.

Police described the first suspect as a black man in his 20's, standing approximately 6'1" tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with short black hair and a short goatee.

The second suspect was described by police as a black woman in her 20s, standing approximately 5'6" tall, weighing about 155 pounds with eyeglasses and shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

