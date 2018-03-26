Four MS-13 gang members arrested for 10 murders in Southern Nevada

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo is shown at a press conference regarding the MS-13 gang on March 26, 2018. (Dylan Kendrick/FOX5)

Las Vegas Metro police said they have arrested four suspects in connection with 10 murders that occurred over the course of a year. The suspects are affiliated with the MS-13 gang.

Two of the murders occurred in 2017 and eight occurred in 2018. All of the murders occurred over the course of 12 months.

The investigation involved the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, FBI, as well as law enforcement from Fresno and Los Angeles.

Police said the suspects involved in the crime are extremely violent. The suspects committed the crimes simply with the knowledge of another gang affiliation or through drug sales. All of the victims were shot or stabbed numerous times.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said, “ we are confident the suspects involved have been located and arrested.” Adding, the latest arrest happened last week.

Lombardo said this investigation has been a top priority for the department.

Capt. Robert Plummer, of Metro’s Homicide Section, said two murders occurred within close proximity of each other and displayed similarities.

In January, Las Vegas Metro police search and rescue crews were conducting an unrelated search and rescue operation when they came across a body. The victim was a former MS-13 Gang member.

A few days later, Arquimidez Sandoval-Martinez was partying with friends at a downtown club. He went outside and was never seen again, Plummer said. Two weeks later, his body was recovered by a division of forestry officer near Lake Mead and State Route 147.

During the investigation, homicide detectives discovered both victims knew each other and both were involved with the MS-13 gang.

Plummer said on March 2, detectives took the suspects into custody on Jones Boulevard. Detectives learned they were on their way to commit another murder.

At least six of the 10 victims were kidnapped before they were killed and their bodies were dumped in a mountain area, Plummer said. Several of the victims claimed affiliation with other Mexican gangs.

On Dec. 31, 2017, another victim, Richard Gaudio was standing in a driveway when a car pulled up and he was shot to death.

Another victim Daniel Clark was murdered on March 3, 2017. The gun that killed Clark and Gaudio was matched through forensic evidence.

The other victims include Carlos Pachaca-Rodriguez, Juan Carlos Estrada Raya, Jose Hernandez, Izzak Towery, Earl Ryan, and Rony Fuentes.

“Our investigation thus far has recovered 18 firearms,” Plummer said. The firearms include an AR-15, semi-automatic pistols, and shotguns. Eight of which were stolen in Metro’s jurisdiction and one in Henderson.

The four suspects are currently being held on federal immigration charges, Plummer said. There is also one juvenile in custody.

Three of the suspects are from El Salvador and one is from Honduras.

In partnership with the FBI, Las Vegas Metro police submitted the case to the U.S. Attorney’s office for consideration of the following offenses: kidnapping, assault with intent to commit murder, first-degree murder, use of a firearm resulting in death, and crimes occurring on federal land.

Metro said the current footprint of the MS-13 gang is “roughly around less than 50 that we have documented here in Clark County.” MS-13 is a transnational gang originating in El Salvador and California. However, transnational gangs tend to go from city-to-city, so it is not unusual to find them in places outside of the border.

