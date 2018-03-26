Person killed in construction accident in southwest Las Vegas

A construction worker was killed in an accident on March 26, 2018. (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)

A person was killed in a construction accident in southwest Las Vegas Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident at 9:48 a.m. at 9750 West Sunset Road, near Grand Canyon Drive.

Police said the accident involved a forklift.

Further details were not immediately released.

OSHA is investigating the incident.

