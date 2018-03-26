Special committee investigating Steve Wynn allegations releases - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Special committee investigating Steve Wynn allegations releases email for tips

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A special committee formed to investigate allegations against Steve Wynn opened a public email to receive tips regarding the investigation. 

Witnesses are encouraged to send an email to wynninvestigations@gibsondunn.com. The email is being monitored by attorneys at Gibson Dunn who are assisting with the investigation. 

The special committee urged anyone with relevant information to come forward without fear of reprisal. 

According to Patricia Mulroy, of Wynn Resorts, attorneys will review the emails and may set up a time to talk. However, anyone with relevant information can submit a tip anonymously. 

Gibson Dunn does not represent Wynn. 

Wynn resigned from his position as CEO of Wynn Resorts after sexual assault allegations surfaced. He also began to sell shares of Wynn Resorts. 

