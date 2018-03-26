Special committee investigating Steve Wynn allegations releases email for tips

Former cocktail waitresses who worked for Steve Wynn's casinos, said sexual harassment was common and, in some cases, it was part of the company handbook.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Steve Wynn has agreed to give up control of his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn's shares of Wynn Resorts, Ltd, according to a Bloomberg report.

Steve Wynn resigned as CEO and Chairman of Wynn Resorts Tuesday. (Photo: Associated Press)

Report: Steve Wynn to give up control of ex-wife's shares

A Wynn Resorts stockholder filed a lawsuit against Steve Wynn and several others stemming from sexual harassment claims.

A woman has told police she had a child with casino mogul Steve Wynn after he raped her, while another has reported she was forced to resign from a Las Vegas job after she refused to have sex with him.

This March 15, 2016 file photo shows casino mogul Steve Wynn during a news conference in Medford, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

A special committee formed to investigate allegations against Steve Wynn opened a public email to receive tips regarding the investigation.

Witnesses are encouraged to send an email to wynninvestigations@gibsondunn.com. The email is being monitored by attorneys at Gibson Dunn who are assisting with the investigation.

The special committee urged anyone with relevant information to come forward without fear of reprisal.

According to Patricia Mulroy, of Wynn Resorts, attorneys will review the emails and may set up a time to talk. However, anyone with relevant information can submit a tip anonymously.

Gibson Dunn does not represent Wynn.

Wynn resigned from his position as CEO of Wynn Resorts after sexual assault allegations surfaced. He also began to sell shares of Wynn Resorts.

