Deadly crash under investigation near Rainbow and Lake Mead

One person was killed in a deadly crash near Rainbow and Lake Mead on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Emergency crews responded to a deadly crash Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Crews responded to the crash at 6:50 a.m. near Lake Mead Boulevard and Rainbow Boulevard.

According to a tweet from Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the crash involved multiple vehicles. One vehicle was "wrapped around a pole" and the crash involves a "possible entrapment."

Police added three vehicles total were involved in the crash.

One person was pronounced dead, police said. Another person ran from the crash scene.

It was not immediately known if alcohol is a factor, police said.

Northbound and southbound traffic was blocked, police said. Motorists were urged to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.