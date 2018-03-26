Woman wanted for murder attempts suicide during traffic stop in east Las Vegas

Police tape blocks off a section of a gas station near Russell and Polaris. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Police said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A woman accused of killing a man in a domestic-related shooting was captured after a traffic stop Monday morning.

Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to the shooting at 5:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said a man in his late 20s and a woman, identified as 20-year-old Alisha Rucker, got into an argument in front of a home. During the argument, Rucker shot the man in the face and left in a 2007 Chevy Impala.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting was not random and the pair knew each other.

Approximately two hours after Las Vegas Metro police asked other agencies to be on the lookout for Rucker in the Chevy Impala, Nevada Highway Patrol received a report of a reckless driver matching the description, according to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka. A trooper spotted the vehicle on Interstate 15 and Flamingo Road at 8:03 a.m. The vehicle was pulled over at 8:06 a.m. at a Chevron near Russell Road and Polaris Avenue.

Authorities said Rucker was in the vehicle. She was not following commands and barricaded herself in the vehicle.

At 8:12 a.m., Rucker shot herself in the head during the traffic stop, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

She was booked in absentia for murder with a deadly weapon.

This incident marked the third deadly shooting police responded to in the past seven hours. One person was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Blue Diamond and Valley View Boulevard. Two people were shot near Arville and Twain.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.