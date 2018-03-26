Argument led to deadly shooting near Charleston and Lamb

Police tape blocks off a section of a gas station near Russell and Polaris. (Brad Boyer/FOX5)

Police said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

A man is dead after a domestic-related shooting Monday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Officers responded to the incident at 5:17 a.m. in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive, near Charleston Boulevard and Lamb Boulevard.

Police said a man in his late 20s and woman got into an argument in front of a home. During the argument, the woman shot the man in the face.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said they believe they identified the suspect. However, she has not been taken into custody.

Police said the shooting was not random and the pair knew each other.

Metro's Homicide Section is investigating.

Police confirmed just before 9 a.m. that Nevada Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle that appeared to be connected to the homicide near Russell Road and Polaris Avenue. However, police could not confirm if anyone was taken into custody.

FOX5 reached out to NHP but calls have not been returned.

This incident marked the third deadly shooting police responded to in the past seven hours. One person was shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's near Blue Diamond and Valley View Boulevard. Two people were shot near Arville and Twain.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

