Man killed, woman injured in Las Vegas shooting

Police investigate a deadly shooting on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Police investigate a deadly shooting on March 26, 2018. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning. 

Officers responded to the incident at 1:24 a.m. in the 3600 block of Stober Avenue, near Arville Street and Twain Avenue, after the friend of a roommate reported a disturbance. 

Arriving officers found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to the head inside the apartment. A woman was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. 

Police said the two people are in their 20s and are possibly married. 

An investigation is ongoing. 

