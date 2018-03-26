Man killed, woman injured in Las Vegas shooting

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a deadly shooting Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:24 a.m. in the 3600 block of Stober Avenue, near Arville Street and Twain Avenue, after the friend of a roommate reported a disturbance.

Arriving officers found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to the head inside the apartment. A woman was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the two people are in their 20s and are possibly married.

An investigation is ongoing.

