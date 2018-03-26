Man killed, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating an attempted murder-suicide Monday morning.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:24 a.m. in the 3600 block of Stober Avenue, near Arville Street and Twain Avenue, after the friend of a roommate reported a disturbance.

Arriving officers found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to the head inside the apartment. A woman, identified as 21-year-old Jennifer Riviera, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Citing the preliminary investigation, detectives determined the shooting was an attempted murder-suicide. Riviera and the victim are married and lived together. They believe Riviera shot her husband before turning the gun on herself.

She was booked in absentia for one count of murder with a deadly weapon.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Stay with FOX5 and FOX5Vegas.com for developments.

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.