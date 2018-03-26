Man killed in apparent drug-related shooting in southwest Las Vegas

A man was killed in a drug-related shooting in a McDonald's parking lot in the southwest part of the Valley Sunday night, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

Police responded about 10:19 p.m. to the McDonald's restaurant in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard.

According to Lt. Ray Spencer, of Las Vegas Metro police, three people in a vehicle drove to the restaurant. The victim got out of the car and met another person from a separate vehicle.

Spencer said investigators believe the pair had a discussion about narcotics before the "disturbance" occurred.

Spencer said it was unclear if the pair exchanged gunfire or if the suspect only fired at the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was available.

Police asked anyone who may have seen something to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

