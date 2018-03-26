Homicide detectives respond to fatal shooting in southwest valle - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Homicide detectives respond to fatal shooting in southwest valley

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas police on Sunday night were responding to a fatal shooting in the southwest valley.

Police responded about 10:19 p.m. to a McDonald's restaurant in the area of Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard. Lt. Isaac Auten of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a person was shot in the parking lot and killed.

No suspect information was available.

