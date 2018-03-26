Cub Scouts, mother remember 9-year-old boy hit, killed on Friday

“He was Niccoli -- he was special, but so loving,” his mother Louise Rioradn said.

Described as a shy, but energetic 9-year-old, Niccoli Franklin was a part of Cub Scout pack 103.

“He really enjoyed scouting and he was a great friend,” cub scout Cooper Wynn said.

“To know that people cared, I know that he's smiling because that meant a lot for him,” Rioradn said.

A retired Cub Scout law, "the pack helps the Cub Scout grow," is exactly what this group wanted for Niccoli.

“You could tell that the wheels were always turning,” Robert Bingham said. “His imagination was going. He was eager to explore the world.”

Niccoli had just won second place in the Pinewood Derby, an annual car-carving contest.

“When you tapped into some of the things that he really enjoyed he would open up,” Melissa Bingham said. “And he had this very genuine smile.”

It’s a smile his Cub Scout family will deeply miss.

“I was just crying because I couldn't believe that he was gone -- just like that,” cub scout William Bingham said.

“I prayed three times that day – two times for him, and one for his mom,” cub scout Eligia Severs said.

On Friday, Niccoli’s mom couldn’t get to the scene on time. But a witness, Latoya Osborne said she tried to comfort him.

[RELATED: Boy hit and killed by SUV remembered as 'energetic and full of love']

“So I just sat there with him, rubbing him, comforting him,” she said. “I was just telling him, ‘It's okay, baby. Your mom is going to come for you.’”

She wanted the family to know he wasn’t alone.

“If I could've done more for him, I would have,” she said.

His loved ones said for that, they are grateful.

“We want to thank her - thank you so much,” Melissa Bingham said.

“I was afraid that he was scared,” his mother said. “And I'm thankful that since I couldn't be there for him, someone could be. And that he could hear their voice telling him that it was going to be okay.”

Niccoli’s family said the community’s support has been overwhelming.

They are most thankful for the Cub Scouts. The boys promised to carry Niccoli’s memory through the ranks of scouthood.

“We won't see him again until it's our time,” William Bingham said.

“We'll always remember him on his birthday, so we'll celebrate that,” scout John Paul Vanderyt said.

If you’d like to help the family with funeral expenses, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/niccoli-franklin

Copyright 2018 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.