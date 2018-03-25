Officials say children playing with candles cause of North Las V - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Officials say children playing with candles cause of North Las Vegas fire

Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
(North Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter) (North Las Vegas Fire Department/Twitter)
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV (FOX5) -

Officials said the cause of a North Las Vegas house fire on Sunday was children playing with candles.

The fire occurred at a house on the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, near Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street. The North Las Vegas Fire Department tweeted the fire started in the garage before spreading to the kitchen and second story. 

Neighbor Oscar Gutierrez shared drone video of the fire on Facebook.

"I was flying my drone when the house behind me caught fire," he wrote on Facebook.

No injuries were reported, but two adults and six children were displaced, officials said. Damage was estimated at $100,000.

