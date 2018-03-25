Girls accidentally set fire to their North Las Vegas home

A family of 10 is at a loss after a fire destroyed their North Las Vegas home last weekend. The fire started after two young girls lit a candle in the garage.

The fire happened at a house on the 6200 block of Standing Elm Street, near Centennial Parkway and Bruce Street.

“We decided we were gonna go play in the garage, so we played in the garage. Then we were kind of cold so we went to go get a candle, which really didn't warm us up,” 10-year-old Tioni Toney.

Tioni and Keilani Toney said they left a lit candle in their family's van while they ran inside for a couple minutes.

“When we got back everything, the windows, were smoky and that's when we came out back in the garage with some water,” Tioni said.

The girls said they ran to get their big sister, and they all tried to put the fire out themselves.

“We were really scared cause there was popping noises and when we saw the van, there was like cushions, there was nothing on there, and everything was burnt and melty,” Keilani said.

Neighbor Oscar Gutierrez shared drone video of the fire on Facebook.

As the fire got bigger, the girls knew they had to get out.

“We ran because it was very smoky. It was kind of hard to breathe, so we had to open the garage and run out,” Tioni said.

“My daughter called me 15 to 20 minutes later and said that the house blew up,” father of the girls, Theophilus Toney said.

He said getting that call was terrifying.

“Oh my God, I thought that one of my kids was hurt,” he said. “You come home and you see this you know everything that you've got is gone.”

Firefighters estimated there was $100,000 worth of damage, but Theophilus said he's thankful things weren't worse.

“That's the main thing is that everybody got out alive. You know everything else, we can replace all the material stuff. Lives you can't replace,” he said.

“We're feeling very unhappy that we did this because now that we did this, we're like in a hard time trying to find somewhere to stay and if we never did this, we would have had a place,” Tioni and Keilani said.

To help the family through a donation, go to their Gofundme page.

