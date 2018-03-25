Child hospitalized after being pulled from Henderson pool

A 4-year-old child was taken to the hospital after being found in a pool Sunday afternoon, police said.

Henderson police responded about 1:30 p.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Summer Dawn Avenue, near Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road. Officer Scott Pena said the family originally reported the child missing before being found in the pool.

The child was taken to Henderson Hospital in unknown condition.

