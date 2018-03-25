Boy, 4, in critical condition after being pulled from Henderson - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Boy, 4, in critical condition after being pulled from Henderson pool

Posted: Updated:
Written by Kristen DeSilva, Content Producer
Connect
(File) (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A 4-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being found in a pool Sunday afternoon, police said.

Henderson police responded about 1:30 p.m. to a home on the 1200 block of Summer Dawn Avenue, near Stephanie Street and Warm Springs Road. Officer Rod Pena said the family originally reported the child missing before being found in the pool.

The child was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2018 KVVUhttp://fox5vegas.com (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.